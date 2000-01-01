OUR FOUNDER
Founder Statement
"The quality of consumables, such as energy and information, directly affects us. We have a responsibility to our personal health to educate, empower, and experience the highest quality of life. With Battery Tour, we engage everyone's passions to scale sustainable impact globally, uniting humanity through entertainment to fund, build, and secure our only future, a sustainable one!"
- THOR
Battery Tour engages the communities with fun, physical & digital entertainment experiences focused on diversity and inclusion to enhance sustainable adoption, action, and innovation. This all powered with renewable resources and energy storage technologies (such as solar powered batteries as we have been demonstrating), showcases current technology capacities and their impacts to raise awareness for Beneficial Electrification (BE).
Save Money
Save the planet
save your health
"I created the battery tour to be an outlet for you to plug-in and connect to you're passions. My ultimate goal was always to get the world plugged-in. Plugged into sustainability using music as a vehicle."
- AY Young