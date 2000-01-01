getting the world

PlugGed- in

to sustainability

Battery Tour Logo.png
 
 

OUR FOUNDER

 

Founder Statement

"The quality of consumables, such as energy and information, directly affects us. We have a responsibility to our personal health to educate, empower, and experience the highest quality of life. With Battery Tour, we engage everyone's passions to scale sustainable impact globally, uniting humanity through entertainment to fund, build, and secure our only future, a sustainable one!"

- THOR


Battery Tour engages the communities with fun, physical & digital entertainment experiences focused on diversity and inclusion to enhance sustainable adoption, action, and innovation. This all powered with renewable resources and energy storage technologies (such as solar powered batteries as we have been demonstrating), showcases current technology capacities and their impacts to raise awareness for Beneficial Electrification (BE).  

UNESCO logo high res.png


Save Money


Save the planet


save your health

helloagainyoutube.jpg

"I created the battery tour to be an outlet for you to plug-in and connect to you're passions. My ultimate goal was always to get the world plugged-in. Plugged into sustainability using music as a vehicle."

- AY Young

BE AN #OUTLET FOR CHANGE

FOLLOW @BATTERYTOUR

 

Believe in our cause?

Artist? Singer? Dancer? Photographer? Advocate?

